Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Martín Gallegos notes that Ian Kinsler is back where he belongs with the Texas Rangers as an assistant to general manager Chris Young.

Jeff Wilson writes that after Kinsler finishes managing Team Israel at the World Baseball Classic, he’ll begin his job mentoring with the Rangers.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers can count on Kinsler being a spark plug for the front office.

Wilson writes that the addition of Kinsler to the front office is a continuation of the process of Young surrounding himself with his people.

Kennedi Landry offers up an FAQ for spring training which is only a little more than a week from getting underway.

With the annual convergence in Surprise happening soon, Grant writes that the health of their newly minted starting rotation is the No. 1 spring training issue for Texas to consider.

While The Athletic folks look for diamonds in the rough for teams this offseason, Levi Weaver picks odd year-enjoyer Zack Littell for the Rangers.

And, Thomas Harrigan writes that a bigger year with the bat for Marcus Semien could be a potential X-factor for the Rangers in their quest to contend.

