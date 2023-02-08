Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers are confident that Mitch Garver will be ready to go on Opening Day and that they have no need for a third catcher to start the season.

Jamey Newberg has reached the penultimate post of his offseason prospect rankings, covering numbers 36 through 19.

Ian Kinsler is back in Arlington as part of the passel of special assistants that include a bunch of other players from back when we were good.

Josh Jung has put together a vision board and will even be writing a positive affirmation under the bill of his hat as he prepares for his first full big league season.

Evan Grant has a mailbag column where he discusses the Ranger closer options and the batting order.