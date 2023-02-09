Darvish, Padres reach extension, per report

MLB Rumors: Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres have agreed to terms on a contract extension, it is being reported. The deal will reportedly keep him in San Diego through 2028, and he will make $106 million of that term.

Darvish, 36, was already under contract for the 2023 season for $18 million, so this would be five years, $88 million in new money. Darvish will be 42 when the deal ends in 2028 which, you know, seems kind of old.

Darvish, of course, was originally signed by the Texas Rangers when he came over to the United States from the NPB prior to the 2012 season. He was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline in 2017 for Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy and Brendan Davis. Darvish signed with the Chicago Cubs after the 2017 season, and had a rough, injury-shortened 2018 followed by a good, but not great, 2019. Darvish was dominant in 2020, finishing 2nd in the N.L. Cy Young Award balloting, and was then dealt to the San Diego Padres after the 2020 season.

Darvish put up a 1.4 bWAR in 2021, his first year with the Padres, but had a 4.4 bWAR season in 2022 — the second best mark of his career, behind just his 2013 season with Texas.

Darvish was slated to become a free agent after the 2023 season. I’m kind of mystified by this deal, given Darvish’s age. In any case, he’ll be with the Padres for, it appears, the rest of his career.

UPDATE — Apparently it is an $108 million extension, which means 5 years, $90 million in new money.