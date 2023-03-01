Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson’s newsletter focuses on how to get Opening Day tickets and the 2023 promotional schedule.

Opening Day tickets will go on sale March 3.

The Athletic has a roundup of their sleeper picks for every MLB team, with Mitch Garver being the Rangers’.

The pitch clock and PitchCom are requiring some adjustments from the Rangers’ pitching staff, particularly among those who weren’t in the minors when it was first implemented there.

Former Vanderbilt teammates and top Ranger draftees Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker each pitched and inning against the Rockies yesterday, with Bruce Bochy saying “they threw well.”

Bruce Bochy thinks that the Rangers’ might have the best top of the order in the league, or if he doesn’t think it he’s saying he does, anyway.