Spring Training Game Thread: Los Angeles at Texas at San Diego

The Texas Rangers split the squad today with the Los Angeles Dodgers joining them in Surprise while those that drew the short straw bus over to Peoria to take on the Fightin’ Prellers.

In Surprise, LHP Andrew Heaney makes his spring debut for Texas opposite RHP Dustin May for Los Angeles.

Today's Lineups DODGERS RANGERS Mookie Betts - RF Marcus Semien - 2B Trayce Thompson - LF Corey Seager - SS Will Smith - C Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Chris Taylor - SS Adolis Garcia - RF Jason Heyward - CF Mitch Garver - DH James Outman - DH Robbie Grossman - LF Yonny Hernandez - 3B Josh Jung - 3B Michael Busch - 1B Leody Taveras - CF Miguel Vargas - 2B Sandy Leon - C Dustin May - RHP Andrew Heaney - LHP

In Peoria, RHP Glenn Otto makes the start for Texas against old friend Nick Martinez for the San Diego Padres.

Today's Lineups RANGERS PADRES Josh Smith - SS Xander Bogaerts - SS Mark Mathias - 2B Juan Soto - LF Brad Miller - 1B Manny Machado - 3B Sam Huff - C Nelson Cruz - DH Jonah Heim - DH Jake Cronenworth - 2B Travis Jankowski - RF Austin Nola - C Clint Frazier - LF Trent Grisham - CF Ezequiel Duran - 3B Brandon Dixon - RF Bubba Thompson - CF Alfonso Rivas - 1B Glenn Otto - RHP Nick Martinez - RHP

First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT and you can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com.

First pitch from Peoria Stadium is scheduled for 2:10 pm CT and you can follow along on Gameday or watch the game simulcast via the Padres telecast on BS Southwest.

Go Rangers!