Huff leaves game with shoulder tightness

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff left today’s spring training game after one inning with what the team has said is right shoulder tightness. Per the beats, he will be evaluated tomorrow.

It is spring training, it is still early, and everyone wants to be cautious, so we need to wait and see what the word is tomorrow after the medical staff is able to evaluate him. Still, this is not a great development. Huff, as we discussed earlier today, is looking at 2023 being a big season, as the 25 year old wasn’t able to catch in 2021 due to a knee injury, and is seen as needing to refine his defensive skills behind the plate.

Huff’s throwing arm could be a weapon going forward with the new rules limiting pickoffs, and with Mitch Garver potentially getting a lot of DH time, Huff could get a chance at a major league roster spot sharing catching duties with Jonah Heim. He can’t do that if he isn’t healthy, though, so let’s cross our fingers and hope there’s good news tomorrow.