Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

The Texas Rangers travel to Mesa, AZ where they will get their first look at another division rival with the Oakland Athletics set to be their Cactus League opponents from Hohokam Stadium this afternoon.

RHP Dane Dunning is scheduled to make the start for Texas against RHP Paul Blackburn for Oakland.

Today's Lineups RANGERS ATHLETICS Marcus Semien - 2B Esteury Ruiz - CF Corey Seager - SS Seth Brown - DH Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Aledmys Diaz - 2B Jonah Heim - C Jesus Aguilar - 1B Josh Jung - 3B Jace Peterson - 3B Robbie Grossman - RF Ramon Laureano - RF Brad Miller - DH JJ Bleday - LF Clint Frazier - LF Nick Allen - SS Bubba Thompson - CF Kyle McCann - C Dane Dunning - RHP Paul Blackburn - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a tape delayed 105.3 The Fan radio broadcast at 8:00 pm. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!