Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers have laid out a plan for Jacob deGrom’s first spring training start of the season.

Kennedi Landry says that Bubba Thompson’s defense (and Leody Tavares being hurt) could help him crack the roster.

The DMN’s Kevin Sherrington writes that little things like tightened-up defense are going to help Texas reverse the curse in one-run games.

Sherrington also writes about Dane Dunning, pushed way down the totem pole.

Jeff Wilson offers up some backfields guys to watch throughout the rest of spring training.

Evan Grant continues his prospect countdown with No. 21, Winston Santos, who Grant says may have the best fastball in the system.

And The Athletic has a primer on the U.S. World Baseball Classic team before they go all revolutionary war on the British tonight at 8 pm.

Thats all for this morning. Have a good weekend!