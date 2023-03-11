Rangers acquire PTBNL, send ten to minor league camp

The Texas Rangers have optioned Luisangel Acuna, Dustin Harris, Ricky Vanasco, Owen White, Cole Winn and Zak Kent, it was announced today. The Rangers have also re-assigned Evan Carter, Kyle Cody, Lucas Jacobsen and Fernery Ozuna to the minor league camp. Finally, the Rangers have announced that they have received righthanded pitcher Ricky DeVito from the Pittsburgh Pirates as the player to be named later in the trade that sent Mark Mathias to Pittsburgh.

There are no real surprises in regards to the players who have been sent down, as most of them were not candidates to make the Opening Day roster. I guess maybe Kyle Cody or Lucas Jacobsen could have had a shot at a bullpen spot, but it would have been the longest of a long shot, as neither is on the 40 man roster and each needs to show they can stay healthy and on the mound.

DeVito, 24, was an 8th round pick of the Braves out of Seton Hall in 2019. He only appeared in five games in 2021, and spent 2022 in high-A, mostly working in relief, putting up a 5.40 ERA in 70 innings, striking out 90 and walking 44, with 14 HBPs and 15 wild pitches.