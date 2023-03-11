Spring Training Game Thread: Cincinnati Reds at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers face off against the Cincinnati Reds for a second time this spring as the interleague matchup is set to take place from Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona.

LHP Cole Ragans has earned another look and will make the start for Texas against RHP Chase Anderson for Cincinnati.

Today's Lineups REDS RANGERS Jonathan India - 2B Marcus Semien - 2B Tyler Stephenson - C Corey Seager - SS Jake Fraley - RF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Kevin Newman - SS Adolis Garcia - RF Chad Pinder - 1B Mitch Garver - C Alejo Lopez - 3B Josh Jung - 3B Stuart Fairchild - CF Robbie Grossman - LF Richie Martin - LF Yoshi Tsutsugo - DH Austin Romine - DH Travis Jankowski - CF Chase Anderson - RHP Cole Ragans - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The Fan. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!