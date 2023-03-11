Carroll, Ruiz get long-term extensions, per reports

MLB Rumors: Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Keibert Ruiz of the Washington Nationals have each agreed to terms to long-term extensions, per reports. These deals are particularly noteworthy because of how young each player is — Carroll, 22, has barely a month of service time, while the 24 year old Ruiz has a little over one year of service time.

Carroll, a lefty hitting left fielder, has reportedly agreed to an eight year, $111 million extension with a club option that could make it worth $134 million in all. Carroll was the 16th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, selected eight picks after the Rangers took Josh Jung at #8 overall. He impressed in his limited short-season action after being picked in 2019, but didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, and appeared in just seven games at high-A in 2021 before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. He lit it up in both AA and AAA in 2022, however, and slashed .260/.330/.500 for Arizona in 32 games after a late season promotion.

Ruiz, a switch-hitting catcher, also landed an eight year deal, with his guaranteeing him $50 million. Ruiz originally came up with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but was traded to the Washington Nationals at the 2021 trade deadline in the deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to Los Angeles. Ruiz slashed .251/.313/.360 for the Nats in 112 games last year.