Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Evan Carter was sent down in the latest round of cuts, but made a good impression this spring.

Cole Ragans started strong in his start yesterday before running into trouble in the fourth.

Jacob deGrom will make his first start of the spring on Monday.

Kevin Sherrington writes about Corey Seager not being able to be shifted anymore.

Bruce Bochy is looking forward to managing against several of his former players this year.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.