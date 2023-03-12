Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

The Texas Rangers make the trek over to Peoria, Arizona where they will get a Cactus League crack at the division rival Seattle Mariners from Peoria Stadium.

LHP Andrew Heaney is scheduled to make the start for Texas against RHP Luis Castillo for Seattle.

Today's Lineups RANGERS MARINERS Bubba Thompson - CF Kole Calhoun - RF Josh Smith - SS AJ Pollock - LF Nathaniel Lowe - DH Tom Murphy - C Adolis Garcia - RF Cooper Hummel - DH Brad Miller - 1B Evan White - 1B Clint Frazier - LF Leonys Martin - CF Sandy Leon - C Colin Moran - 3B Ezequiel Duran - 3B Mason McCoy - SS Jonathan Ornelas - 2B Kean Wong - 2B Andrew Heaney - LHP Luis Castillo - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The Fan. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers!