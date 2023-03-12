Eovaldi, deGrom both starting on Monday

Texas Rangers starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi will both be starting on Monday, the team announced today. Both deGrom and Eovaldi have been slowed early on in camp due to tightness in their left sides.

In case you are planning on heading out to Surprise to see one or both of them, be warned that neither will be pitching in the scheduled major league spring training game. Instead, they will be on the back fields, with deGrom starting the AA game and Eovaldi starting the AAA game. Jake Latz will be the Rangers’ starter in the big league spring game.

Opening Day is two and a half weeks away, and it is possible one or both of deGrom or Eovaldi could end up starting the season on the injured list. However, assuming everything goes to plan, and they don’t have any issues going forward, one would expect them to be ready to go for the start of the season, even if neither is the actual Opening Day starter.