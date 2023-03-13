Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

The Levi Weaver Weaver Wire looks back at the latest round of big league cuts for the Texas Rangers in Surprise.

Those cuts included Evan Carter but Kevin Sherrington writes that the outfield prospect left a good impression during his time in big league camp.

With Carter back in minor league camp, Jeff Wilson ponders how long it might take before he makes his MLB debut.

Kennedi Landry writes about Martin Perez out-dueling NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara in Venezuela’s upset win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic.

David Schoenfield notes that the Rangers are among the teams that are most expected to improve in 2023.

R.J. Anderson writes that Josh Jung is among the top prospects that could make Opening Day rosters.

Evan Grant has 2021 international signee Gleider Figuereo at No. 20 on his Rangers top prospects list.

And, Wilson calls Dane Acker an early minor league camp star as Acker participates in an episode of the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast.

Have a nice day!