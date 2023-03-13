Spring Training Game Thread: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are in Arizona but they will be the home team against the Arizona Diamondbacks as the Phoenix-based Arizona franchise comes to Surprise, Arizona for a Cactus League matchup.
LHP Jake Latz will make an appearance as the starting pitcher for Texas against RHP Zac Gallen for Arizona.
Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|RANGERS
|Jake McCarthy - CF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Pavin Smith - RF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Evan Longoria - 3B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - DH
|Seth Beer - DH
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Diego Castillo - 2B
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Yairo Munoz - LF
|Sam Huff - C
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Bubba Thompson - CF
|Jose Herrera - C
|Travis Jankowski - RF
|Zac Gallen - RHP
|Jake Latz - LHP
You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast via texasrangers.com. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
