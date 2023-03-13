Spring Training Game Thread: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are in Arizona but they will be the home team against the Arizona Diamondbacks as the Phoenix-based Arizona franchise comes to Surprise, Arizona for a Cactus League matchup.

LHP Jake Latz will make an appearance as the starting pitcher for Texas against RHP Zac Gallen for Arizona.

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS RANGERS Jake McCarthy - CF Marcus Semien - 2B Pavin Smith - RF Corey Seager - SS Evan Longoria - 3B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Adolis Garcia - DH Seth Beer - DH Josh Jung - 3B Diego Castillo - 2B Robbie Grossman - LF Yairo Munoz - LF Sam Huff - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS Bubba Thompson - CF Jose Herrera - C Travis Jankowski - RF Zac Gallen - RHP Jake Latz - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast via texasrangers.com. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!