Trevor Bauer to NPB, per report

Pitcher Trevor Bauer will be pitching in Japan in 2023, per a report from Sankei Sports. The report indicates that Bauer is being signed by the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Central League of the NPB. Bauer is reportedly getting $4 million for the 2023 season.

Bauer, of course, signed a three year deal with opt outs with the Los Angeles Dodgers following his Cy Young Award campaign in 2020 for the Cincinnati Reds. Bauer pitched 17 games for the Dodgers in 2021 before being put on the inactive list due to allegations of violations of MLB’s Domestic Abuse policy. Bauer was initially suspended by MLB for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but that suspension was shortened upon appeal, and he was eligible to return to pitching for the 2023 season. The Dodgers opted to release Bauer instead, and no MLB team has been willing to bring him on.

Bauer, who just turned 32, will now be performing in the NPB for 2023. After the 2023 season, we shall see if MLB teams continue to find him unpalatable, or if one of the 30 teams opts to take a chance on him.