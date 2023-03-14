Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes that spring break leading folks to Arizona for Spring Training makes for an energized week at camp for the Texas Rangers.

Kennedi Landry writes about Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi getting on the mound for some action yesterday.

Kevin Sherrington notes that deGrom’s spring debut against opposing hitters went without a hitch.

Wilson writes that — barring any further set backs — *knock on everything wooden* deGrom expects to be ready for Opening Day.

Jesse Rogers writes about deGrom “feeling great” after his 24 pitches to Triple-A players of the Kansas City Royals yesterday.

Hannah Keyser writes that deGrom’s spring debut represented a first step towards the Rangers’ goals for this season.

Matt Fisher takes a look at the Rangers’ rotation which went from problem child to potential league-best if health is on their side.

Levi Weaver made the easy call of Josh Jung being the upcoming likely most impactful rookie for the Rangers in 2023.

Ricky Vanasco is No. 19 on Evan Grant’s top Rangers prospects list as the pitcher continues to try to reestablish himself after TJS.

And, Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors writes about the impending bankruptcy of Diamond Sports Group which could mean changes for how we watch Rangers games.

Have a nice day!