Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson says that off days in spring training are a new thing, but that the Rangers are using them to get their projected rotation into order.

Jamey Newberg has a mailbag column wherein he discusses how the shift ban will impact Corey Seager, which Rangers are set to take the biggest step forward this season, and the Cardinals’ outfielders as potential trade targets.

Bored with typing the same names over and over again in his 2023 roster projections, Evan Grant takes a look at the minors and projects a “homegrown” roster.

Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi both faced Royals’ minor leaguers Monday after being sidelined at the start of Spring Training with left side tightness.