Spring Training Game Thread: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals reconvene in Surprise, Arizona for a final showdown in their battle for Cactus League complex superiority in 2023.

RHP Dane Dunning gets another crack on the mound for Texas against old friend RHP Jordan Lyles for KC.

Today's lineups:

Today's Lineups ROYALS RANGERS Nate Eaton - 2B Travis Jankowski - CF Nick Pratto - 1B Brad Miller - DH Maikel Garcia - CF Jonah Heim - C John Rave - LF Joe McCarthy - RF Nick Loftin - DH Ezequiel Duran - SS Tyler Gentry - RF Yoshi Tsutsugo - 1B Clay Dungan - 3B Clint Frazier - LF Logan Porter - C Justin Foscue - 2B Tyler Tolbert - SS Jonathan Ornelas - 3B Jordan Lyles - RHP Dane Dunning - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast via texasrangers.com. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!