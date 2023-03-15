 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Game Thread: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

Battle of Surprise 2023: Final round

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals reconvene in Surprise, Arizona for a final showdown in their battle for Cactus League complex superiority in 2023.

RHP Dane Dunning gets another crack on the mound for Texas against old friend RHP Jordan Lyles for KC.

Today's lineups:

Today's Lineups

ROYALS RANGERS
Nate Eaton - 2B Travis Jankowski - CF
Nick Pratto - 1B Brad Miller - DH
Maikel Garcia - CF Jonah Heim - C
John Rave - LF Joe McCarthy - RF
Nick Loftin - DH Ezequiel Duran - SS
Tyler Gentry - RF Yoshi Tsutsugo - 1B
Clay Dungan - 3B Clint Frazier - LF
Logan Porter - C Justin Foscue - 2B
Tyler Tolbert - SS Jonathan Ornelas - 3B
Jordan Lyles - RHP Dane Dunning - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast via texasrangers.com. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...