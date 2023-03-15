Ornelas, Yerry optioned

The Texas Rangers optioned relief pitcher Yerry Rodriguez today, it was announced. The Rangers also optioned Jonathan Ornelas a couple of days ago, but I missed seeing that, so it goes in this post with the Yerry Rodriguez option news.

Both of these moves are in the completely expected category. Rodriguez was on the 40 man roster last year but spent most of the year with AAA Round Rock, where he was okay, and made his lone major league appearance in the final game of the year. While the bullpen isn’t completely locked down, his name hasn’t been coming up when there have been discussions about who is turning heads, and I think the expectation has been he’d be in AAA to start the year.

Ornelas was added to the 40 man roster this past offseason, but has not played above AA, and something extraordinary would have to happen for him to break camp with the club. While he has played primarily shortstop, he also has spent time at third base and second base, as well as picking up some appearances in center field over the past two seasons. Ornelas will likely start the season in AAA Round Rock, and could be a potential short-term option if the Rangers need someone for a few days on the major league bench this season.