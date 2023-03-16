Thursday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...it appears I am doing the links this morning...

Evan Grant writes that Dane Dunning being rotation depth rather than one of the team’s five starters is an indication of the progress the team has made with its rotation.

Dunning may be bumped up in the pecking order a bit as Jake Odorizzi will not be ready to start the season. Jeff Wilson wonders if Dunning, who had a solid outing yesterday, is forcing himself into the Rangers’ plans.

The DMN’s rundown of the team’s top 30 prospects today features #18, Jonathan Ornelas.

Kennedi Landry takes a shot at projecting the Opening Day roster.

The Rangers have informed Diamond Sports that they would terminate their rights deal in the event of insolvency.

The DMN looks at the Bally saga and what Rangers fans should know.