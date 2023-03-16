Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Texas Rangers make the trek back out to Glendale, Arizona where they will enjoy a rare spring night game against the Los Angeles Dodgers from Camelback Ranch.

RHP Jon Gray is scheduled to make the start for Texas against hometown white whale lefty Clayton Kershaw for Los Angeles.

Today's Lineups RANGERS DODGERS Marcus Semien - 2B Jason Heyward - CF Corey Seager - SS Chris Taylor - LF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Miguel Rojas - SS Adolis Garcia - RF Max Muncy - 3B Josh Jung - 3B J.D. Martinez - DH Mitch Garver - C Miguel Vargas - 2B Robbie Grossman - LF James Outman - RF Bubba Thompson - CF Hunter Feduccia - C Yoshi Tsutsugo - DH Devin Mann - 1B Jon Gray - RHP Clayton Kershaw - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The Fan. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!