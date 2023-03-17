Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

Levi Weaver writes this morning about the very different path Evan Carter and Jack Leiter have taken to the top of the Rangers’ prospect lists.

Evan Grant writes that Marcus Semien getting back into his routine early could lead to a much different start to his season than last year.

Grant also writes on Danny Duffy being in the best shape of his life.

Kennedi Landry writes about Nate Lowe’s 2023 goal of improved defense and how he got some help from Francisco Lindor.

Jeff Wilson discusses Bruce Bochy, Cole Ragans and pitcher health in his Friday newsletter.

And MLB Pipeline lists the best fastball in each team’s minor league system.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their spring training schedule today at 3:05 against the Brewers.

Have a nice Friday.