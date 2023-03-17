Spring Training Game Thread: Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers will host the Milwaukee Brewers this afternoon from Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ freshly crowned in their green caps for Saint Patrick’s Day.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi is back for a Cactus League start for Texas where he will face off RHP Janson Junk for Milwaukee.

Rangers lineup for March 17 vs. Milwaukee.



A live audio webcast of today's game will be available on https://t.co/CUYNmSQl68. pic.twitter.com/b9iL0X06qA — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 17, 2023

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast via texasrangers.com. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!