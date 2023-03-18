Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Evan Grant (and Bruce Bochy) says that the Rangers’ rotation can match up with any other in the league, pending, yknow, health.

Grant also sets the stage for Jacob deGrom’s next spring appearance.

Kennedi Landry writes that Nate Eovaldi is touching 99 mph and ready to pitch in some real baseball games.

The DMN’s prospect countdown continues with OF Yeison Morrobel at No. 16.

Corey Seager homered off his old pal Clayton Kershaw yesterday.

And The Athletic previews tonight’s US-Venezuela showdown in the World Baseball Classic.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!