Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Anaheim Angels

The Texas Rangers are on the road in Tempe, Arizona this afternoon but they’re bringing a very Opening Day-like lineup with them — minus a scratched Josh Jung — to show off against the rival Anaheim Angels from Tempe Diablo Stadium.

RHP Glenn Otto is set to take the mound for Texas against RHP Griffin Canning for the The Angels Angels of Anaheim.

Today's Lineups RANGERS ANGELS Marcus Semien - 2B Mickey Moniak - LF Corey Seager - SS Gio Urshela - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Jared Walsh - RF Adolis Garcia - RF Anthony Rendon - DH Mitch Garver - DH Matt Thaiss - 1B Jonah Heim - C Logan O'Hoppe - C Robbie Grossman - LF Livan Soto - 2B Josh Smith - 3B Taylor Jones - 3B Bubba Thompson - CF Brett Phillips - CF Glenn Otto - RHP Griffin Canning - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The Fan. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers!