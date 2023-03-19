Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Josh Jung was scratched from the Rangers’ lineup yesterday after a minor auto accident, though Jung was not injured.

Kennedi Landry has a Q&A with Jack Leiter.

Evan Grant looks at Bruce Bochy’s former players who Bochy will be managing against in 2023.

Corey Seager could be poised for a big year in 2023.

Glenn Otto was scratched from what would have been his first spring start due to lat tightness.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.

UPDATE — Jeff Wilson has his Sunday Read column up.