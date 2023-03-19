Profar to the Rockies, per reports

MLB Rumors: Jurickson Profar has agreed to a one year deal with the Colorado Rockies, per reports. The free agent outfielder is reportedly getting $7.75 million guaranteed, with another $1 million in plate appearance incentives.

Profar, 30, was the last free agent of note left standing. Profar opted out of the final year of a three year deal he had signed with the San Diego Padres, which would have paid him $7.5 million for the 2023 season. Profar was reportedly looking for a deal of at least three years, which dampened his market, and helps explain why he was still unsigned less than two weeks before the start of the season.

Profar had the best season of his career in 2022, slashing .243/.331/.391 while putting up a 3.1 bWAR as the Padres’ regular left fielder. Although Profar came up as a shortstop, he hasn’t played the position since 2018, his final season with the Rangers. He has played mostly the outfiled the past three years with the Padres.