Huff optioned, four re-assigned

The Texas Rangers announced some moves today. Sam Huff has been optioned to AAA Round Rock, and pitchers Chase Lee, Marc Church and Jake Latz and outfielder Elier Hernandez have been assigned to the minor league camp.

The one move here that is noteable is Huff being sent down. There has been talk about the Rangers going with three catchers this year, in order to provide more of an opportunity for Mitch Garver to get playing time at the DH spot. That is still a possibility — veteran Sandy Leon is in camp, and could be a third catcher option — but Huff going down makes it seem a little less likely.

Huff going down and playing regularly in Round Rock is probably the best thing for his development, though. As has been discussed, Huff needs playing time and to get work behind the plate, something that can best be managed at Round Rock. Huff is in his final option year, and so this is going to be a big year for him in terms of determining whether or not he will have a meaningful role in Texas going forward.

Chase Lee had been talked about as a potential dark horse bullpen option, but after getting lit up after his promotion to AAA Round Rock, I think the expectation has been he would go back to AAA to start 2023. Marc Church generated some talk in camp, and he is someone who we could see in Arlington at some point in 2023.