Spring Training Game Thread: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers have invited the division rival Seattle Mariners to Surprise Stadium in Surprise, AZ where the surprise for the M’s is that they have to face Jacob deGrom.

The superlative righty deGrom makes his hotly-anticipated Cactus League debut for Texas opposite RHP Bryce Miller for Seattle.

Today's Lineups MARINERS RANGERS Julio Rodriguez - CF Marcus Semien - 2B Jarred Kelenic - LF Corey Seager - SS Cal Raleigh - C Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Cooper Hummel - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF Kole Calhoun - RF Josh Jung - 3B Sam Haggerty - SS Mitch Garver - C Mike Ford - DH Robbie Grossman - LF Mason McCoy - 3B Sandy Leon - DH Leonardo Rivas - 2B Bubba Thompson - CF Bryce Miller - RHP Jacob deGrom - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a radio broadcast on 105.3 The Fan. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!