Glenn Otto to get MRI, per report

Texas Rangers pitcher Glenn Otto was scratched from what was going to be his first start of the spring yesterday due to soreness in his right lat. Per Evan Grant on Twitter, Otto is still dealing with soreness there, and will undergo an MRI as a result.

Even if the MRI comes back clean, in a best case scenario, Otto is likely going to be shut down for a few days. With Opening Day 11 days away, that would seem to make it pretty unlikely Otto will be a candidate for the Opening Day roster. While Otto was in the rotation last year, he has been viewed as a potential bullpen option in the majors this year, and as rotation depth in AAA if he isn’t on the big league roster.

Jake Odorizzi, who was supposed to be in a long man/spot starter role, has already been ruled out for the Opening Day roster. Otto having injury issues as well means the Rangers’ options from the right side are thinning out. Dane Dunning, expected to start the year in AAA as rotation depth, could end up in the bullpen to start the year if the Rangers feel the need for a multi-inning option from the right side.