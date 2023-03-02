Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Milwaukee Brewers

The Texas Rangers head on over to the big city where they will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ.

RHP Dane Dunning is scheduled to make the start for Texas against RHP Corbin Burnes for Milwaukee.

Today's Lineups RANGERS BREWERS Bubba Thompson - LF Christian Yelich - DH Josh Smith - SS Willy Adames - SS Joe McCarthy - RF Rowdy Tellez - 1B Mitch Garver - C William Contreras - C Brad Miller - 1B Tyler Naquin - RF Clint Frazier - DH Brian Anderson - 3B Travis Jankowski - CF Abraham Toro - 2B Mark Mathias - 2B Skye Bolt - CF Ezequiel Duran - 3B Blake Perkins - LF Dane Dunning - RHP Corbin Burnes - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com, or watch the Brewers’ television feed simulcast on BS Southwest Extra. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers!