Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes about Jacob deGrom making short work of his Cactus League debut for the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Kennedi Landry writes that being perhaps too logistically good was the only problem for deGrom in his first A game start.

Jeff Wilson notes that deGrom will likely have to keep putting up with questions about his health but he should be ready for the start of the season.

Grant writes that manager Bruce Bochy anticipates penciling Robbie Grossman in as the everyday regular left fielder.

Landry picks Josh Jung as a player who has made a good impression this spring with Jung smacking his third Cactus League dinger yesterday.

R.J. Anderson names the Rangers as one of the teams that could make the leap to the postseason this season.

And, Grant lists LHP Mitch Bratt as No. 15 on his top Rangers prospects list after Bratt pitched for Team Canada at the World Baseball Classic this spring.

Have a nice day!