Spring Training Game Thread: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

Diamond Sports Group has finally dragged their bankrupt asses to Surprise so the Texas Rangers are on TV today as they welcome the Cleveland Guardians to Surprise Stadium for a Cactus League tussle.

Instead of Jacob deGrom, who started yesterday’s game, you get to watch RHP Dane Dunning pitch for Texas opposite RHP Hunter Gaddis for Cleveland.

Today's Lineups GUARDIANS RANGERS Steven Kwan - LF Marcus Semien - 2B Amed Rosario - DH Corey Seager - SS Jose Ramirez - 3B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Josh Naylor - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF Oscar Gonzalez - RF Josh Jung - 3B Will Brennan - CF Jonah Heim - C Gabriel Arias - SS Robbie Grossman - LF Mike Zunino - C Mitch Garver - DH Tyler Freeman - 2B Josh Smith - CF Hunter Gaddis - RHP Dane Dunning - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast via texasrangers.com or watch the game on BS Southwest Extra. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!