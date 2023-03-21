Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry looks at three questions that still remain for the Texas Rangers ahead of Opening Day.

The Levi Weaver Weaver Wire covers the Rangers trying to figure out who all will be in the bullpen to start the season.

Evan Grant writes about Josh Smith adding center field to his array of positions as a super utility player.

Jeff Wilson writes that though they were finally sent over to minor league camp, Chase Lee and Marc Church made the most of their time with the big leaguers.

Sean Bass writes that one way the Rangers can mitigate subpar infield defense is by having a rotation that gets strikeouts.

Grant notes that the Rangers are keeping Dane Dunning’s arm busy this spring as a just in case option for the rotation.

Dan Szymborski rates the catchers for FanGraphs’ 2023 positional power rankings with Texas faring well behind the dish.

Jim Callis checks in on the state of the farm system for the Rangers where outfield prospects have shined in Surprise.

And, 2020 MLB Draft third-rounder Tekoah “TK” Roby is No. 14 on Grant’s top Rangers prospect list.

Have a nice day!