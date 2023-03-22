Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jamey Newberg has a mailbag column up focusing on the minors, suggesting that Evan Carter has an outside chance to join the outfield mix in Arlington this year and ranking Carter outside of the Juan Gonzalez, Ruben Mateo and Mark Teixeira tier of homegrown position talent.

Evan Grant continues his prospect countdown with Cole Winn at 13, noting that Winn has continued to drop down the rankings due to growth in the Ranger system and stagnation in his own development.

With rule changes in place to encourage more base stealing, the Rangers pitchers and catchers are going to have to improve on their abysmal performance 2022 against the running game.

And that’s about all I’ve got this morning.