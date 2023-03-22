2022 in review: Charlie Culberson

With the 2022 regular season over, it is that time where we go back and take a look at the players who appeared for the Texas Rangers this past season.

Today, we look at infielder Charlie Culberson.

Charlie Culberson has spent parts of 10 different seasons in the majors, appearing in at least one big league game every year from 2012 through 2022, except for 2015.

Did you know he won a ring with the San Francisco Giants in 2012? He did! He appeared in six games that year for the Giants, going 3 for 22 and slashing .136/.136/.136. He was also picked three spots ahead of Tommy Hunter in the 2017 draft.

With Charlie Culberson, you know what you are getting — a good clubhouse guy who will sit at the end of the bench, not complain about not playing, and who will play anywhere on the field you need him to play. That includes pitcher — he has appeared in eight games in his major league career on the mound, including two last year for Texas.

He has a career .248/.293/.386 slash line, for an 81 OPS+. He slashed .252/.283/.357 in 2022 for the Rangers, for an 83 OPS+. He historically has had a pretty decent slash line against lefties, although he didn’t hit them well in 2022.

Culberson is what he is, a serviceable guy whose versatility and ability to hit lefties allows him to stick at the end of a major league bench. He signed a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, and there’s a decent chance that he will fill that role for Tampa in 2023.

