Spring Training Game Thread: Chicago at Texas at San Francisco

The Texas Rangers have halved themselves for a couple of games today with the Chicago White Sox making the trek to Surprise for a Cactus League contest while the Texas bus goers head over to Scottsdale to take on the San Francisco Giants.

In Surprise, RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make the start for Texas opposite RHP Mike Clevinger for Chicago.

Today's Lineups WHITE SOX RANGERS Elvis Andrus - 2B Bubba Thompson - CF Adam Haseley - CF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Gavin Sheets - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF Yasmani Grandal - DH Mitch Garver - C Oscar Colas - RF Josh Jung - 3B Seby Zavala - C Ezequiel Duran - SS Leury Garcia - SS Clint Frazier - LF Duke Ellis - LF Yoshi Tsutsugo - DH Bryce Willits - 3B Justin Foscue - 2B Mike Clevinger - RHP Nathan Eovaldi - RHP

In Scottsdale, RHP Jon Gray will take the bump for Texas against RHP Ross Stripling for San Francisco.

Today's Lineups RANGERS GIANTS Marcus Semien - 2B Michael Conforto - RF Corey Seager - SS Wilmer Flores - 1B Brad Miller - 1B Brandon Crawford - SS Jonah Heim - C David Villar - 3B Robbie Grossman - RF Blake Sabol - LF Josh Smith - 3B Casey Schmitt - DH Joe McCarthy - LF Bryce Johnson - CF Sandy Leon - DH Joey Bart - C Travis Jankowski - CF Brett Wisely - 2B Jon Gray - RHP Ross Stripling - RHP

First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT and you can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast at texasrangers.com.

First pitch from Peoria Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT and you can follow along on Gameday.

Go Rangers!