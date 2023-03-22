Eric Nadel to miss start of 2023 season

Eric Nadel, longtime radio voice of the Texas Rangers, will not be in the broadcast booth for the start of the 2023 season. Nadel released a statement today indicating that he is receiving treatment for anxiety, insomnia and depression, and that as a result he will not be doing broadcasts when the season starts.

Nadel has been broadcasting Rangers games since 1979, and I am one of countless Rangers fans who grew up listening to him. Kudos to Eric for being upfront in regards to the issues he is dealing with, and for encouraging others who are dealing with mental health issues to be proactive in seeking out the help they need.

It appears that Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler will be handling radio broadcast duties in Eric’s absence. Best wishes to the Rangers’ Hall of Fame broadcaster in his treatment, and here’s hoping we have him back in the booth when the time is right.