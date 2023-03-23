Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

After seeing the rule changes for 2023 in a bunch of spring games some are calling for tweaks to be made, and MLB indicates it’s open to making some changes.

Eric Nadel won’t be in the broadcast booth to start the season due to insomnia, anxiety and depression.

While the bullpen pieces appear to be set, the actual roles those pieces will play are still up in the air.

Despite a lack of command, Nathan Eovaldi extended his scoreless streak this spring to 10.1 innings on Wednesday.

MLB: The Show is bullish on the Rangers... though even with Jacob deGrom winning the Cy Young in their simulated 2023 season the Rangers only managed 2nd place in the AL West and a playoff exit in the wildcard game.