Spring Training Game Thread: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are set to play their final night game of the Arizona portion of spring with the division rival Oakland Athletics in Surprise, AZ for a Cactus League clash.
LHP Cole Ragans will pitch for Texas — perhaps with RHP Zack Littell starting, though. It’s hard to say — opposite LHP JP Sears for Oakland.
Today's Lineups
|ATHLETICS
|RANGERS
|Nick Allen - SS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Conner Capel - RF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Ryan Noda - 1B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Brent Rooker - DH
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Kyle McCann - C
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|Kevin Smith - 3B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Tyler Wade - 2B
|Mitch Garver - C
|Pablo Reyes - LF
|Jonah Heim - DH
|Cristian Pache - CF
|Bubba Thompson - CF
|JP Sears - LHP
|Cole Ragans - LHP
You can follow along on Gameday or catch the game on BS Southwest. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
