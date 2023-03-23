 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

Under the lights in Surprise

By ghostofErikThompson
Spring Training

The Texas Rangers are set to play their final night game of the Arizona portion of spring with the division rival Oakland Athletics in Surprise, AZ for a Cactus League clash.

LHP Cole Ragans will pitch for Texas — perhaps with RHP Zack Littell starting, though. It’s hard to say — opposite LHP JP Sears for Oakland.

Today's Lineups

ATHLETICS RANGERS
Nick Allen - SS Marcus Semien - 2B
Conner Capel - RF Corey Seager - SS
Ryan Noda - 1B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Brent Rooker - DH Adolis Garcia - RF
Kyle McCann - C Robbie Grossman - LF
Kevin Smith - 3B Josh Jung - 3B
Tyler Wade - 2B Mitch Garver - C
Pablo Reyes - LF Jonah Heim - DH
Cristian Pache - CF Bubba Thompson - CF
JP Sears - LHP Cole Ragans - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday or catch the game on BS Southwest. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

