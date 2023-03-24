Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

Levi Weaver brings you his latest edition of “Very Serious Journalism” and asks if an 8-pitch immaculate inning is possible.

In Evan Grant’s latest roster projection he writes that the team may bring along Leody Taveras even with the oblique stuff if it means protecting some pitchers.

Grant also has a post on how for the 2023 Texas Rangers, it’s all about ‘‘the chalk, the talk and the walk.”

Kennedi Landry writes that Dane Dunning is doing some spring training tweaking to his mechanics as he vies for a spot on the roster.

Jeff Wilson makes a prediction on the Rangers’ Opening Day starter.

The Athletic’s Eno Sarris has 10 bold predictions for the upcoming season, including a big one for Corey Seager.

Brock Porter is Evan Grant’s No. 11 on his Rangers prospects countdown.

And the DMN takes you on a month-by-month breakdown of the Rangers season.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their spring training slog today at 3:05 against the Chicago Cubs.

Happy Friday.