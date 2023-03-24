Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs

The Texas Rangers make a final spring trek out to Mesa, Arizona where they will enjoy a Cactus League squabble against the Chicago Cubs from Sloan Park.

LHP Andrew Heaney is set to take the mound for Texas opposite RHP Marcus Stroman for Chicago.

Rangers lineup for March 24 at Chicago-NL.



Today's game will air live on Bally Sports Southwest Extra via the Marquee Sports Network broadcast.



A live audio webcast of today's game will also be available on https://t.co/CUYNmSQl68. pic.twitter.com/ufi2id61ww — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 24, 2023

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast via texasrangers.com or watch the broadcast on BS Southwest Extra. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!