Saturday morning Rangers stuff

the Rangers have named Jacob deGrom as the Opening Day starter, what will be the fourth Opening Day start of his career.

Kennedi Landry writes about deGrom and also deGrom’s opponent that day, that being Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola.

Jeff Wilson says deGrom as the Opening Day starter is an easy call for Texas.

Elsewhere, Evan Grant writes that if the Rangers are serious about the whole ‘championship culture’ thing, they need to keep the deserving Ezequiel Duran and Cole Ragans on the 26-man.

Grant also writes on Andrew Heaney’s shakiness (but healthiness!) in his final spring start.

Kumar Rocker is No. 10 on the DMN’s Rangers prospects countdown.

And finally, The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen writes about the German programmer behind Out of the Park baseball, the ‘deepest baseball sim ever made.’

