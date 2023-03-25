Spring Training Game Thread: San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers break camp in Arizona today with a Cactus League finale matchup against the San Diego Padres.
RHP Jacob deGrom will make his final tune-up start before taking the hill on Opening Day next Thursday. The Fightin’ Prellers will counter with old pal Nick Martinez making the start.
Today's Lineups
|PADRES
|RANGERS
|Trent Grisham - CF
|Josh Smith - SS
|Rougned Odor - 2B
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Manny Machado - 3B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Nelson Cruz - DH
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|David Dahl - LF
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Brandon Dixon - RF
|Brad Miller - 1B
|Brett Sullivan - C
|Clint Frazier - LF
|Tim Lopes - SS
|Bubba Thompson - CF
|Taylor Kohlwey - 1B
|Maximo Acosta - 2B
|Nick Martinez - RHP
|Jacob deGrom - RHP
You can follow along on Gameday, listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The fan, or catch the game on BS Southwest Extra. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
