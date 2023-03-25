 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread: San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers

A final surprise

By ghostofErikThompson
Spring Training Photo by Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers break camp in Arizona today with a Cactus League finale matchup against the San Diego Padres.

RHP Jacob deGrom will make his final tune-up start before taking the hill on Opening Day next Thursday. The Fightin’ Prellers will counter with old pal Nick Martinez making the start.

Today's Lineups

PADRES RANGERS
Trent Grisham - CF Josh Smith - SS
Rougned Odor - 2B Ezequiel Duran - 3B
Manny Machado - 3B Jonah Heim - C
Nelson Cruz - DH Adolis Garcia - RF
David Dahl - LF Mitch Garver - DH
Brandon Dixon - RF Brad Miller - 1B
Brett Sullivan - C Clint Frazier - LF
Tim Lopes - SS Bubba Thompson - CF
Taylor Kohlwey - 1B Maximo Acosta - 2B
Nick Martinez - RHP Jacob deGrom - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The fan, or catch the game on BS Southwest Extra. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

