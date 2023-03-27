Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant offers up ten reasons for why the Texas Rangers will return to meaningful October baseball this season.

Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom are among the candidates to be league leaders in 2023 by the estimations of MLB dot com writers.

Grant looks at ten statistical over/unders that the Rangers will need to be on the right side of to compete in 2023.

Matt Fisher previews the shortstop position for the Rangers where more is expected from Seager in his sophomore season in Arlington.

Brice Paterik recalls how the Opening Day starters performed for Texas over the last ten years before deGrom joins the fraternity this week.

Kennedi Landry predicts the Opening Day lineup that the Rangers will send out to begin the season on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dustin Harris is No. 8 on Grant’s top Rangers prospect list after the former Tom Grieve Minor Leaguer of the Year made the transition to the outfield.

And, the Rangers have the 50th, 49th, and 35th best players in baseball according to Dayn Perry’s top 100 list.

