Spring Exhibition Game Thread: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are back at the friendly confines of The Shed for the first of two tune-ups against the Kansas City Royals as they make final preparations before Opening Day on Thursday.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his final spring start for Texas against LHP Kris Bubic for Kansas City.

Today's Lineups ROYALS RANGERS MJ Melendez - RF Marcus Semien - 2B Bobby Witt - SS Corey Seager - SS Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Salvador Perez - C Adolis Garcia - CF Michael Massey - 2B Josh Jung - 3B Hunter Dozier - 3B Mitch Garver - C Kyle Isbel - CF Robbie Grossman - RF Edward Olivares - LF Brad Miller - DH Jackie Bradley - DH Josh Smith - LF Kris Bubic - LHP Nathan Eovaldi - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The fan, or catch the game on BS Southwest Extra. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!