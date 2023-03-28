Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry previews how the Texas Rangers can make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Shawn McFarland writes that Bruce Bochy and the Rangers are happy with how the rotation is lined up to begin the season.

Dave Sessions writes that Nathan Eovaldi was working on his slider in his final spring outing at The Shed last evening.

McFarland notes that Leody Taveras is expected to miss about a week of the regular season which might bump Adolis Garcia to center field for a handful of games.

Jeff Wilson writes that Jacob deGrom is fond of Opening Day nods which is good because he’ll be taking the ball to begin the season on Thursday.

Levi Weaver selects Corey Seager as the standout player for the Rangers at Surprise this spring.

Landry calls the Rangers having a better lineup than they are given credit for the lesson to take away from spring training.

Anthony Castrovince sees the Rangers as having the fourth best starting rotation heading into the 2023 season.

Matt Fisher previews the hot corner in Texas where Josh Jung is trying to claim the job after last season’s false start.

Sarah Blaskovich is a little late to the secret that Tepid told us about weeks ago: Hurtado Barbecue is the reason to venture into the The Shed.

Anthony Gutierrez is No. 7 on Evan Grant’s top Rangers prospect list but, if the hype is to be believed, he won’t be that low for long.

Nathaniel Lowe was on the Rangers Today Baseball Podcast where he answered questions submitted by fans.

And, the Rangers unveiled their latest circus food items that will pervade the concessions at The Shed this season.

Have a nice day!