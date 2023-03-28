 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Finale Game Thread: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

A farewell to fake baseball

By ghostofErikThompson
Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers will put the finishing touches on their spring before Thursday afternoon’s Opening Day tilt with one more rehearsal contest from The Shed against the Kansas City Royals.

LHP Martin Perez is set to take the mound for a final tune up for Texas against RHP Brady Singer for Kansas City.

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast via texasrangers.com. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

